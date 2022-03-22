Addleshaw Snags Fieldfisher Atty To Head Luxembourg Office

By Najiyya Budaly (March 22, 2022, 3:51 PM GMT) -- Addleshaw Goddard LLP said Tuesday it has appointed Fieldfisher's head of corporate and banking to lead its new Luxembourg office, where the firm will serve clients completing corporate, real estate and funds transactions. Richard Santiago joined the firm's Luxembourg office from Fieldfisher, Addleshaw Goddard said. He brings with him more than 15 years of experience in Paris and Luxembourg, advising asset managers, banks, insurers and companies across different sectors. Santiago also counsels clients on mergers and acquisitions, international transactions, and corporate finance matters. Addleshaw Goddard said he will focus on building the firm's practice in its new Luxembourg office. "Luxembourg is...

