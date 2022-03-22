UK PM Challenged Over WhatsApp Use For Official Business

By Joanne Faulkner (March 22, 2022, 5:44 PM GMT) -- Public interest groups accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson in court on Tuesday of using private communication channels to conduct official business, potentially preventing critical messages from being stored as public records in violation of key legislation. Two campaign groups have brought claims challenging the use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Johnson and other senior ministers and figures used WhatsApp and private accounts when they drafted responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations challenging the conduct told a panel of two High Court judges. It is unlawful to...

