Pension Fund Liquidators Can't Bypass Trial In Bribery Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 22, 2022, 5:11 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled on Tuesday that a case brought by liquidators accusing an investment manager of misappropriating pensions savings must go to trial to give him an opportunity to prove that he did not take bribes and divert millions of pounds. Ian Karet, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, said he cannot award summary judgment to the liquidators of Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Ltd. because investment manager James Hadley might successfully defend himself at trial. It is alleged that he and others transferred £5.6 million ($7.6 million) of pension investments into sham companies under their control....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS