Whistleblower Takes FCA To Court For Unfair Dismissal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 22, 2022, 3:19 PM GMT) -- A former risk manager at the Financial Conduct Authority told a London tribunal on Tuesday that the regulator unfairly fired him after he alerted managers to systemic financial threats, which he claims included companies failing to meet capital requirements and lenders overcharging. A lawyer for Walker Sigismund, who served as a risk manager at the FCA until he was made redundant in 2018, told the tribunal that the FCA dismissed him after he warned it about a systemic problem with the under-capitalization of finance firms in the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. Sigismund's lawyer also argued that the risk manager...

