4 Firms Lead $450M Satellite Communications Contractor Deal

By Benjamin Horney (March 22, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Luxembourg-based SES SA will pay $450 million for a business that provides commercial satellite communications services to the U.S. federal government, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement put together with help from four law firms. The deal calls for SES to buy DRS Global Enterprise Solutions from Virgina-based Leonardo DRS Inc., a subsidiary of Italian defense contractor Leonardo SpA, according to a statement. SES will integrate DRS GES into its own U.S. government contractor business, called SES Government Solutions. Together, DRS GES and SES GS will offer services to military and other U.S. government customers. SES is represented by Gibson...

