Motor Insurer Can't Deny Payouts For Misrepresentation

By Christopher Crosby (March 22, 2022, 3:48 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that Britain's insurer of last resort for motor accidents cannot deny claims when a valid insurance policy is later voided for misrepresentation — even if the victim knew the driver was not insured. The appellate court upheld findings that the Motor Insurers' Bureau is liable to a car passenger who suffered life-changing injuries during an accident in March 2015. Judges unanimously endorsed a 2020 ruling by the High Court that found the agency must compensate Daniel Colley for his injuries, even though he got into an insured vehicle knowing that its driver did not...

