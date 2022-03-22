Insurer Can't Dodge Fire Protection Co.'s Coverage Claims

By Hope Patti (March 22, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Everest Indemnity Insurance Co. had a duty to defend a fire protection company in an underlying lawsuit over improperly installed fire suppression and sprinkler systems, a Maryland federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding coverage available under the policy's errors and omissions endorsement. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel granted partial summary judgment in favor of Bayside Fire Protection LLC, saying exclusions created ambiguity and therefore the policy must be construed against the insurer. The judge also denied Everest's bid to toss the suit because the company had been dismissed from the underlying action. "At best, the coverage of the E&O endorsement is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS