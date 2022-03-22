BREAKING: NY Courts To Fire Unvaccinated Workers In April

This letter to a New York court officer from the Office of Court Administration informed him that he would be fired for failing to comply with the vax mandate. (Source: Jermaine Dublin)



Law360 (March 22, 2022, 11:06 AM EDT) -- After months of warnings, New York state court administrators have told 156 employees they will be fired in early April for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they immediately get inoculated.Letters obtained by Law360 show the Office of Court Administration on Mondayemployees in bold, underlined and capitalized text that "should you fail to comply with the vaccination mandate by close of business on April 4, 2022, your employment with the court system will be terminated," explaining that unvaccinated workers have been "deemed unfit for service for your failure to meet the qualifications necessary for employment.""Should there be no change in their status of non-compliance with our vaccine mandate policy in the next 13 calendar days, they will be terminated," state courts spokesperson Lucian Chalfen told Law360 on Tuesday. "These employees have been given adequate time to either comply or submit an accepted medical or religious exemption.""Currently, they are barred from entering any court facility, and their absence is being charged to any accruals that they may have," Chalfen added.Union officials have balked at the OCA's efforts to oust the employees, saying they violate labor law by making an end-run around collective bargaining agreements. Unions have gone to court to challenge the mandate, but they say there is little they can do in a two-week window to prevent employees from being yanked off the state payroll.Critics of the vaccination policy decry a "double standard" in which they say judges have been allowed to ignore the mandate and work from home while nonjudicial court employees who flout the rule aren't allowed to work and have their vacation days docked as they face the prospect of termination.Law360 previously reported on two judges who have failed to meet the mandate.In October,Court of Appeals Judge Jenny Rivera has provided no proof of vaccination and filed no exemption request, and has continued handling cases remotely.And in January, courthouse sources indicated that Poughkeepsie City Court Judge Frank M. Mora, who is unvaccinated,by repeatedly returning to the courthouse maskless and presiding over criminal proceedings remotely. He wasbut is still working remotely.According to the OCA, there are still four state judges in violation of the vaccine mandate. While court administrators have no power to discipline judges under the state constitution, Chalfen said "they too are being held to account.""Any judge not in compliance subjects themselves to a referral to the Commission on Judicial Conduct for their determination," he said. The commission can investigate, publicly reprimand or remove judges for ethics violations via often lengthy, secret proceedings.--Editing by Philip Shea.

