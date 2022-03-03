NY Judges Cut Public Resignation Deals In Record Numbers

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 3, 2022, 10:16 AM EST) -- A record number of New York judges under investigation for ethics violations publicly resigned in 2021, with 13 of them hanging up their robes with a promise never to return instead of facing a secret legal battle and possible discipline or removal from office, the state's judicial watchdog disclosed Thursday. In its annual report, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct said that out of the 23 total judges who quit while under scrutiny last year, 13 of them signed public resignation stipulations that effectively halted the disciplinary body's action with a promise to leave office and not return to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS