Ping Identity Investor Sues Vista, Board After Books Demand

By Jeff Montgomery (March 22, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Ping Identity Holding Corp. stockholder who sued the company in early January for records on a $327 million sale of shares held by controlling investor Vista Equity Partners months before a 28% stock drop has opened a Delaware Chancery Court suit alleging breaches of fiduciary duties. Stockholder Patrick Olin filed the derivative suit under seal, but named Vista, Ping's CEO and current or former members of Ping's board in a supplemental case disclosure, which identified the earlier books and records demand as a related action. That earlier case sought details on Ping's $32-per-share "secondary public offering" of stock mostly held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS