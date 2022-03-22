Bat's Newly Endangered Status Could Limit Many US Projects

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 22, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday proposed strengthening federal protections to the highest level for a bat species that lives in 37 states, a move that environmental attorneys say could limit project development in habitat areas and strain resources for both regulators and industry. The northern long-eared bat is currently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, but the Fish and Wildlife Service said in a proposed rule that the species should be relisted as endangered in light of a new analysis. The new proposal follows a Washington, D.C., federal judge's 2020 ruling that the agency's previous analysis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS