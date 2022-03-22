Expert Says Most Claims Worthless Outside Of Scouts Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (March 22, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A sex abuse claim valuation expert called to testify by the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that most of the 82,000 claims filed in the organization's Chapter 11 case would be essentially worthless in the tort system but will still receive compensation under the bankruptcy plan. Sitting for his second day of testimony in the ongoing plan confirmation trial, Charles E. Bates of economic consulting firm Bates White LLC said about 70,000 of the sex abuse claims asserted in the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy likely would never have been filed outside the Chapter 11 because the expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS