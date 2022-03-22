Biz. Expense Co. Jeeves Hits $2.1B Valuation In Series C

By Emma Whitford (March 22, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Jeeves, an expense management company targeting multinational startups, announced Tuesday that it has hit a $2.1 billion valuation following a $180 million fundraising round. The Series C funding round will help Jeeves expand to more countries and channel more capital to clients, co-founder Dileep Thazhmon wrote in a post on the company's website. Thazhmon did not provide details on counsel or specific investors, and a Jeeves representative did not immediately respond to a request for further details Tuesday. Jeeves, headquartered in New York, launched in March 2021. In a statement last fall, the company said it helps startups with operations in...

