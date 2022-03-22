Judge OKs Quick Ch. 11 Inventory Sales For Grocery App

By Rick Archer (March 22, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave grocery delivery startup Buyk the go-ahead to put its inventory and equipment up for immediate auction but told it to hold off on its proposed debtor-in-possession financing until it's certain it will need the cash. During a Tuesday phone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles authorized Buyk to hire three auctioneers with the goal of clearing out its stores by the end of the month but said that based on the company's cash position it didn't appear to need immediate approval of what he characterized as a high-cost DIP. Buyk, a year-old app-based grocery...

