Gov't Deal Restores Green Card Path For TPS Beneficiaries

By Max Jaeger (March 22, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has agreed to restore the path to permanent residency for tens of thousands of Temporary Protected Status recipients who were otherwise blocked by an illegally implemented Trump-era policy, according to a settlement the government reached Monday with individual plaintiffs and pro-immigration groups. TPS beneficiaries with pending deportation cases have until January 2025 to ask U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Office of the Principal Legal Advisor to reopen and dismiss their cases, according to the agreement, which still needed a judge's signature as of Tuesday afternoon. Without deportation cases hanging over them, individuals who qualify through asylum, family or...

