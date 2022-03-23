NAIC's Climate Survey Proposals Draw Insurer Concerns

By Eli Flesch (March 23, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' climate committee adopted proposals to expand what insurers disclose about their environmental risks in an annual survey, drawing some industry concern over the proposed timeline of the disclosures. The NAIC's Climate and Resiliency Task Force's proposal puts extra emphasis on disclosures related to an insurer's strategy for identifying climate risks and how it assesses the potential size and scope of those risks, according to a draft of the NAIC proposal produced earlier this month, ahead of the task force's Monday meeting. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners proposed expanding its annual survey of insurers' exposure...

