Zimmer Biomet Bribery Suit Belongs In Mexico, 7th Circ. Says

By Celeste Bott (March 22, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel ruled Monday that a lawsuit claiming Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. bribed Mexican government officials to sell unregistered medical products in Mexico belongs in that country, given the bulk of witnesses and evidence in the case are located there. The appellate court said that while courts often give the plaintiff's choice of forum strong deference, it doesn't make sense for the lawsuit brought by Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social to move forward in federal court in Indiana, where the medical device company is based. Given two of IMSS's claims arise under Mexican law, and the remedy of the...

