Prison Phone Reform Bill Flies Through Senate Committee

By Nadia Dreid (March 22, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Advocates of reforming the prison phone service system inched closer to a victory Tuesday when the Senate Commerce Committee passed a bill that would require the Federal Communications Commission to ensure that communication services in correctional institutions are reasonably priced. The bill sailed through the committee without opposition. The Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2021 would essentially impose the "just and reasonable" standard on the cost of inmate communication services, without setting any specific rates or caps. "No family member should ever have to choose between staying in touch with an incarcerated loved one and paying the bills," said...

