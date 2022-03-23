Mass. Fines Bitcoin Miner $1M Over Series A Funding

By Elise Hansen (March 23, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A bitcoin mining company will pay $1 million to settle Massachusetts regulators' allegations that it conducted an unregistered securities offering, in what Commonwealth Secretary William F. Galvin called a "cautionary tale" for investors. U.S. Data Mining Group agreed to the settlement with the Massachusetts Securities Division in a Tuesday consent order. The securities regulator alleged the company didn't register its stock during its fundraising efforts and didn't disclose to investors that two of its promoters had previously violated federal securities laws. "Massachusetts investors were not properly warned or advised of the involvement of these men and others when they purchased shares...

