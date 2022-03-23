SmileDirectClub Can't Nix Claims It Misled On Compliance

By Mike Curley (March 23, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has denied a bid by SmileDirectClub LLC to escape claims in a false advertising suit alleging it misled consumers into believing its dental products were approved by federal regulators and complied with state licensing laws, saying the state law-based claims are not preempted. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger sided with a group of orthodontists pushing the proposed class action and rejected SmileDirectClub's attempt to trim some claims and narrow the scope of discovery in the suit. According to the order, Judge Trauger previously denied a motion to dismiss in June 2020....

