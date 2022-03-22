Capitolis Raises $110M To Bolster Its Capital Markets Platform

By Elise Hansen (March 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Capital markets platform Capitolis said Tuesday it raised $110 million in a financing round that values the company at $1.6 billion as it looks to "supercharge" its marketplace. Including the current Series D round, Capitolis has raised a total of $280 million, the announcement said. The company aims to "reimagine how capital markets operate" by allowing financial institutions to get greater access to more diversified capital, according to its website. As a result, banks and other institutions can optimize their use of resources and enter transactions with new market participants, its website says. Capitolis has offices in New York, London and...

