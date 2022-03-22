Atty Can't Appeal Disciplinary Referral Over Election Claims

By Khorri Atkinson (March 22, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday dismissed a Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson PA partner's challenge to an order referring him to a disciplinary panel over his role in a pro-Donald Trump election lawsuit, ruling that it's premature to appeal because the referral was not a final judicial decision. The panel's decision is a blow to Minneapolis-based attorney Erick G. Kaardal, who sought to overturn a February 2021 order in which a district judge referred him to the Committee on Grievances of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for potential discipline and described his lawsuit to block the certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory...

