Native Groups Applaud Biden's Signature On Updated VAWA

By Joyce Hanson (March 22, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's recent signature on the renewed Violence Against Women Act has drawn a positive response from Native American groups, who say the law's reauthorization through 2027 represents a powerful tool in efforts to end epidemic levels of violence against Indigenous women. When Biden signed into law the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2022 on March 15, including VAWA in this year's $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, he brought to completion three years of efforts to bring back an essential law that had been allowed to lapse, according to Jana L. Walker, senior attorney at the Indian Law Resource...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS