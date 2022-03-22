DHS Partly Barred From Tailoring Immigration Enforcement

By Grace Dixon (March 22, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday blocked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from considering a Biden administration mandate that had narrowed immigration enforcement priorities while making custody decisions, finding the policy overstepped sections of federal immigration law. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman issued a nationwide preliminary injunction barring immigration enforcement officials from adhering to a September memorandum that emphasized apprehension and removal efforts on noncitizens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security, while Arizona, Montana and Ohio litigate their challenge to the policy. The directive had granted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers more latitude...

