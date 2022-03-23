Alaska Supreme Court Affirms Tribal Control Of Foster Case

By Caleb Symons (March 23, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Alaska's Supreme Court has upheld tribal jurisdiction over a foster-care dispute involving a Native American child, saying it isn't authorized to return the case to the state judicial system because of the tribe's sovereignty rights. The high court's 5-0 ruling affirms the placement of the boy — identified in court records only as J.F. — with paternal relatives in New Mexico, as the U.S. Supreme Court gets ready to review a federal law governing Native foster cases. In a decision authored Friday by Justice Daniel Winfree, the Alaska high court found the sovereignty issue rendered moot a bid by the boy's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS