Abbott Can't Ax False Ad Attack In Probiotic IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (March 22, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held Tuesday that the maker of Similac infant formula, Abbott Laboratories, can't boot its rival's false advertising counterclaims in a patent suit over baby probiotics, finding that imprecise phrases used to puff up a product can be significantly misleading. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee said in the opinion that Evolve BioSystems Inc.'s false advertising and unfair competition counterclaims against Abbott Laboratories — over an allegedly overhyped rival infant probiotic — cleared the court's "low bar." This allows Evolve to keep the counterclaims tacked onto its patent infringement suit over ingredients in its competing product, Evivo, that...

