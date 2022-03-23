Atty Caught In FBI Shootout Sued For $300M Ponzi Scheme

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 23, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A lawyer reportedly involved in a shootout with FBI agents earlier this month has been sued by investors, accusing him of running a $300 million Ponzi scheme selling interests in personal injury settlements. Lawyer Michael Beasley admitted to the Ponzi scheme, detailed in Monday's class action lawsuit, during a shootout with FBI agents at his Las Vegas home, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Three federal agents rang Beasley's doorbell on March 3, and Beasley opened the door with a gun to his head, later turning the gun on the agents, a prosecutor said at a court hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS