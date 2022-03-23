Littler Adds Quinn Emanuel Tech Pro In Fresno

By Jack Rodgers (March 23, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has nabbed a Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP partner with a focus on technology and intellectual property litigation to join its Fresno, California, office, the firm announced Tuesday. Michelle Ann Clark joins Littler as a shareholder after almost 12 years with Quinn Emanuel, according to her LinkedIn profile. The firm said Clark's practice centers on technology-focused litigation, trade secrets and patent disputes, as well as other intellectual property law. The firm said Clark's experience includes the representation of some technology companies and other intellectual property matters and commercial litigation. Clark has represented companies disputing software, hardware and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS