Anti-Bias Considerations For Finance Cos. After CFPB Notice

By Keith Bradley, Katie Wechsler and Dimitar Georgiev-Remmel (March 24, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- On March 16, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published revised examination guidelines on unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices, or UDAAPs. The changes explain a new position from the CFPB: that discrimination in the provision of consumer financial products and services can be a UDAAP. We anticipate that potentially discriminatory practices in all aspects of these markets draw increased scrutiny from the bureau and other regulators. The bureau's new UDAAP concept marks a significant change, and all providers of financial products and services — outside of lending, where the Equal Credit Opportunity Act has long been in force — may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS