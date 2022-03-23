DC Ethics Panel Finds Ex-Hunton Atty Still Unfit For Practice

By Jack Rodgers (March 23, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., ethics committee has recommended not reinstating an ex-Hunton & Williams patent attorney's law license after finding he had not shown he appreciated the seriousness of his conduct that led to his conviction on insider trading charges, despite crediting testimony about his capability as a lawyer. While an ad hoc committee of the D.C. Court of Appeals' Board of Professional Responsibility noted Robert Schulman did not necessarily need to admit he'd committed any crimes in order to be readmitted to the bar, the committee said he'd failed to show contrition for conduct that, while not necessarily criminal, clearly ran afoul...

