Wise Fights BitMEX Founder's Bid To See AML Reports

By Silvia Martelli (March 24, 2022, 8:18 PM GMT) -- Foreign currency exchange app Wise has argued there is no law requiring it show the founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX the suspicious activity reports it filed about his account, hitting back at the beleaguered developer's London lawsuit. Wise Payments Ltd. said in a High Court defense filed on Monday that it is not breaching any U.K. or European data protection legislation by refusing to share the reports with Ben Delo. The popular money transfer service argued that the laws Delo cited in his lawsuit do not apply to personal data "which is processed for the prevention or detection of crime." Delo, who...

