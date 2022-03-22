Ex-Bartender Says Fla. Club Fired Her For Gaining Weight

By Abby Wargo (March 22, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida bartender on Tuesday sued the adult entertainment club where she used to work, claiming she was fired because she gained weight while quarantining with a COVID-19 infection. Summer Haywood sued Florida Beverage Corp., which owns her former employer Rachel's North, alleging that the club and steakhouse unlawfully fired her for gaining weight while she was in isolation during a bout of COVID-19. Haywood claims that her former employer violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Florida state human rights law by firing her, and additionally alleges that they flouted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS