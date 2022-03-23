Quicken Loans Can't Ditch Suit Over Errant Email Blast

By Allison Grande (March 23, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge won't release Quicken Loans from a putative class action claiming it exposed the personal information of hundreds of customers who were mistakenly copied on a collections email, finding the plaintiff adequately asserted that the mortgage provider didn't protect and unlawfully publicized private data. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs allowed plaintiff Suzanne Viscuso's claims for negligence and invasion of privacy for wrongful publicizing of private affairs to move forward, while permanently axing her claims for breach of confidentiality and invasion of privacy for wrongful intrusion into private affairs, in the parties'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS