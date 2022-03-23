CBP Urges Judge To Toss Amended Suit Over Seized Hash Oil

By Sarah Jarvis (March 23, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has again asked a New Hampshire federal court to dismiss a suit over purportedly unconstitutional seizures during temporary traffic checkpoints, arguing the plaintiffs behind the latest complaint can't show an impending threat of injury. CBP argued in a Tuesday memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss an amended complaint brought by Jesse Drewniak and Sebastian Fuentes that when the court decided not to toss Drewniak's initial suit, a key factor in its decision was Drewniak's stated intent to travel near the Woodstock, New Hampshire, checkpoint where he was previously stopped and arrested for possessing hash oil. The...

