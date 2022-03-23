Data Miner Says Foe Stole Trade Secrets After Buying Client

By Jasmin Jackson (March 23, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Data mining company Aristotle is contending in a D.C. federal suit that its competitor became privy to its trade secrets after acquiring a fraud prevention company that Aristotle worked with closely, asserting that its rival was ironing out the acquisition's details even as Aristotle was still sharing confidential information with its client. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Aristotle International Inc. — which specializes in mining voter data for political campaigns — claimed that direct competitor GB Group PLC got a hold of its "highly sensitive" information, including methodologies, security structures and performance data, when GB Group acquired Aristotle customer Acuant Inc....

