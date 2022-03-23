Gov't Drops Plans For Whiplash Injury Law Reform Follow-Up

By Martin Croucher (March 23, 2022, 12:35 PM GMT) -- The government has dropped a second round of the reforms to the way accident claims are handled that would have expanded on measures introduced last year to reduce the costs of litigation for insurers — described by lawyers as "disproportionate." The government has said that it will not bring in changes to the way in which injured claimants filed for rehabilitation treatment for car accidents, where insurers say there is a risk of fraud. (iStockimages.com/monkeybusinessimages) The Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday that it would not extend the Civil Liability Act 2018 to bring in changes to the credit hire and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS