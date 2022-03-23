Georgia Asks Court To Unfreeze Prosecutor's THC Crackdown

By Sam Reisman (March 23, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia has asked a trial court judge to roll back a temporary hold it imposed earlier this week on an Atlanta-area prosecutor's efforts to go after businesses selling unregulated hemp-derived cannabinoids, saying it hadn't been given due notice to respond to the case. In a brief filed Monday, Georgia officials said plaintiffs Sass Group LLC and Great Vape LLC had not given the state the requisite five-day notice required by law before a temporary restraining order could be imposed in the matter. The vape shops that brought their legal action in Georgia state court had moved for an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS