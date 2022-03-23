Law Firm Seeks Quick Exit From UK Pop Star's Contract Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (March 23, 2022, 6:46 PM GMT) -- A music law firm urged a judge Wednesday to ax breach of contract claims brought by a British girl band member for alleged mismanagement of songwriting credits, arguing that Keisha Buchanan of the Sugababes never received legal advice directly from the firm. Spraggon Stennett Brabyn urged the High Court to strike out the claims against it, saying that Buchanan, who was one of the founding members of the pop band, has no case against the music law firm and attorney Sarah Stennett, who also managed the group. Buchanan's "gripe" is that the songwriting deals negotiated by companies formed to manage the girl group...

