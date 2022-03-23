Bank Fired Compliance Officer Who Blew Whistle, Suit Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 23, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A former credit review officer for Axos Bank claims that she uncovered "a dizzying array of compliance and risk management issues" before she was improperly fired for flagging the problems, according to a new suit filed in San Diego federal court. In the action against her former employer, plaintiff Jennifer Brear Brinker, who said she worked for Axos reviewing its loan portfolios to identify compliance issues for a little over two years from 2018 to 2021, accused the bank of intentionally understaffing its compliance departments and hiring "inexperienced and underqualified compliance personnel in an effort to conceal its failure to comply...

