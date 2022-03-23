VC Liquidators Get OK To Sue Predecessors Over Conflicts

By Silvia Martelli (March 23, 2022, 6:44 PM GMT) -- A court has allowed liquidators of three closed venture capital funds to sue their predecessors, saying allegations that the previous liquidators did not disclose a conflict of interest could prevail. High Court Judge Catherine Burton said Tuesday that liquidators at Menzies LLP can bring a claim against the former liquidators of Core VCT PLC and two connected firms because their accusations that Begbies Traynor Group PLC violated their obligations to the funds have "sufficient merit to proceed." The Menzies liquidators allege that, prior to the liquidation process, the former liquidators allowed the managing directors of private equity firm Core Capital Partners LLP...

