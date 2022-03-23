Adidas Tests Waters With Novel Name, Image Deal Program

By Zachary Zagger (March 23, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Adidas said Wednesday it is launching a program to give college athletes at its sponsored universities the opportunity to become paid "affiliate brand ambassadors," in what attorneys say could open a new frontier in the NCAA's relaxed name, image and likeness policy. The name, image and likeness, or NIL, program will be open to more than 50,000 athletes across 23 sports and 109 NCAA Division I schools, Adidas said. It will roll out in four phases over the next 12 months beginning with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, and Adidas schools in the so-called Power 5 conferences. The launch...

