Jackson Defends Trial Court Record From Harsh GOP Scrutiny

By James Arkin (March 23, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday sparred with Republican lawmakers pressing her to lay out a specific judicial philosophy, insisted that her decade of rulings has been based on a methodical approach to deciding cases and vigorously defended her trial court record against accusations that she had given lenient sentences to sex offenders. In a followup to Tuesday's lengthy opening session, Judge Jackson faced another day of intense scrutiny over her sentencing on cases involving sex offenders, as well as questions about her past rulings on administrative procedures during the Trump administration, her lack of a specific label for her judicial philosophy...

