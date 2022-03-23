Loeb & Loeb Hires Litigation Partner In San Francisco

By Matt Perez (March 23, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP announced Wednesday that it hired a former Hanson Bridgett LLP trial attorney for its San Francisco office, making him the fifth litigation partner to join the firm's West Coast offices this year. Michael Donner joins the firm as a partner in its litigation department, having previously served as chair of the business litigation practice group at Hanson Bridgett. "Michael has a solid reputation in the San Francisco market for his ability to solve the most complex problems for clients, both inside and outside the courtroom," Daniel Murphy, co-chair of Loeb & Loeb's litigation department, said in a...

