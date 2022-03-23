Blue Cross Says It Fired Worker Over Drug Test, Not Disability

By Katryna Perera (March 23, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida has asked a Louisiana federal judge to grant it a win over a former employee's discrimination suit, saying the ex-employee who brought the suit was fired due to a failed drug test, not the medical condition that resulted in her cannabidiol consumption. Blue Cross filed a motion Tuesday saying plaintiff Michelle Huber has not adequately pled discrimination, failure to accommodate or interference with her rights under state or federal disability law. Huber sued Blue Cross in November 2020 and alleged she was wrongfully fired and that Blue Cross interfered with her rights protected by the...

