Tilton Accused Of Balk On Cleanup Of Ch. 11 Complaint

By Jeff Montgomery (March 23, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An attorney for an insurer hard-hit by the bankruptcy of Lynn Tilton's distressed-debt empire told a Delaware judge Wednesday that Tilton's response to a recent court order to jettison from a complaint references to claims that breached mediation confidentiality protection "is kind of borderline defiance." Michael Petrella of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, counsel to MBIA Insurance Corp., a Zohar notes insurer, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens that Tilton had proposed language that "clearly runs afoul" of a ruling to remove the offending references from still-sealed complaints seeking to put the claims of Tilton and her Patriarch Partners entities...

