Big Banks Can't Argue Pass-On In Forex Rigging Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (March 23, 2022, 6:02 PM GMT) -- An appeals court refused Wednesday to allow Barclays, HSBC and other big banks to argue that institutional investors passed on their losses from alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange markets by the lenders, ruling that the defense would overcomplicate assessment of the damages. Approximately 170 institutional investors are suing major lenders including Citibank for damages over losses that shareholders are said to have suffered. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) The Court of Appeal struck out part of the legal defense by the banks, which claimed that the trusts, companies or limited partnerships avoided losses incurred as a result of entering into less favorable...

