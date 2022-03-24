DOL Offers Native Groups $71M For Employment Readiness

By Joyce Hanson (March 24, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has announced a $71 million training and employment assistance program that will go directly to American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian tribal groups, saying Indigenous people have traditionally faced higher unemployment rates and lower workforce participation. The DOL said Tuesday that its Employment and Training Administration will administer the funding, which encompasses 167 grants ranging from $20,000 to $6 million. The program is authorized under Section 166 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and focuses on providing employment and training services to tribes, tribal organizations, Alaska Native entities, Indian-controlled organizations and Native Hawaiian organizations,...

