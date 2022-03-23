Texas Justices Weigh Notice Rules In Jurisdiction Fight

By Michelle Casady (March 23, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday dove into the technicalities of appellate procedure as a Taiwanese video surveillance company fought to stay out of the reach of Texas courts. The case asks the court to determine whether an interlocutory appeal filed by Taiwanese citizen Warren Chen and his company DynaColor, in which he challenges Texas jurisdiction over him, became moot when the trial court entered a final judgment while his interlocutory appeal was pending. Chen and DynaColor argue that even though they did not file a notice of appeal from the final judgment, under Texas Rule of Appellate Procedure 27.3, their...

