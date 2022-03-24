Ballard Spahr Attracts 4 Private Client Attys From Troutman

By James Boyle (March 24, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Four private financial services attorneys moved their team's practice from Troutman Pepper to Ballard Spahr LLP's Philadelphia office this week. The group, led by partners Justin C. Esposito and Justin H. Brown and including senior counsel Mark S. Blaskey and associate Brittany A. Yodis, joined Ballard Spahr's private client services group, the firm announced Wednesday. They also brought two paralegals with them to the Philadelphia office. Esposito told Law360 Pulse that Ballard Spahr came to them about moving the practice, and his team felt the combination of the two made a lot of sense. "We have a similar approach and similar...

