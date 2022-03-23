GLP Says €1.2B Raised So Far For Logistics Property Fund

By Emma Whitford (March 23, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Singapore-headquartered real estate investment company GLP said Wednesday that it has initially closed its latest fund at €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), with investments already made in logistics and distribution properties in Europe. GLP Europe Income Partners III SCSp, or GLP EIP III, is the third in a series of Europe-focused funds launched in 2017, GLP said. The firm aims to reach more than €1.5 billion in commitments and more than €3 billion in assets under management within three years of a future final close. "We expect to increase the fund size beyond its initial target on the back of strong investor...

